Justin Herbert is coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers that saw him named a Pro Bowl quarterback in just the second year of his career. More of the same is expected from the 24-year-old this coming campaign, and based on what we’ve seen from him so far, it’s hard to deny that this young man has what it takes to be an all-time great QB.

Be that as it may, there are still a few folks out there who will argue against the notion that Herbert is the real deal. Well, an inside look at the former Oregon standout’s workout routine should be enough to convert more than a few non-believers.

NFL insider Peter King of PFT recently observed Herbert in action in practice and the reporter noted how the Chargers QB took an extra 37 minutes after practice to do more routes. This was the case for Herbert two days in a row in practice.

When asked why he took the extra time to continue working on his throws even after practice had ended, Herbert expressed how he feels that this is just something he must do to bring out the best in himself:

“During practice,” Herbert said, “there are times where maybe I miss a throw or maybe I don’t feel like I did my best on that play. I think practice is a time to let it go and go onto the next one. You never want your last play to affect your next one. After practice is where if I need to focus on something, I need to work through something, that’s where I’m gonna make that throw again and again. I just feel like it’s something I have to do. I just have to. I place the ball where I want to, and work on that throw a few times.”

King then asked Herbert if this wasn’t going to be an issue in terms of wearing out his arms. The superstar quarterback said that he knows what he’s doing:

“I take great care of my arm,” he said. “Plenty of strength training, ice, all the stuff that I need to so I’m able to throw the ball like that … every week. I think now is the time to do it because I’m not playing in the preseason games. We’re off for the next three days. I’ll have plenty of time to rest it. My arm can take it. I’ll take three days off. I’ll rest and I’ll get back at it. I would hate going into this weekend knowing maybe I didn’t throw as well as I would’ve liked. The way I am—I have to go out there and get it right. Throw, feel good about it, and then head off the field. That’s sort of my routine.”

Justin Herbert was gifted with some God-given talent that very few are blessed with. However, it’s his hard work and determination that have taken him so far. By the looks of it, he’s just getting started.