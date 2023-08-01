Justin Verlander's net worth in 2023 is about $150 million. Verlander is a MLB professional baseball player who has played for several teams over the length of his 18-year career. He has played for the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He's a nine-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, 2011 American League (AL) MVP, three-time AL Cy Young award winner, 2006 AL Rookie of the Year, 2022 AL Comeback Player of the Year winner, and has pitched three no-hitters in his career (2007, 2011, 2019). And that's just some of his records and accomplishments that have earned him his net worth. Let's take a look at Justin Verlander's net worth in 2023 after his trade back to the Houston Astros.

Justin Verlander's net worth in 2023 is around $150 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. That kind of money is what helped him and his wife, Kate Upton, buy their $6.5 million home in Jupiter, FL in 2021.

Justin Verlander's early years

Verlander was born on Feb. 20, 1983 in Manakin-Sabot, VA. During his younger days, Verlander's baseball journey began at the Richmond Baseball Academy, where he showcased his talents by delivering an impressive 84 mph fastball. Progressing through his education, he attended Goochland High School before taking the field for Old Dominion University. As a vital member of the university's baseball team, Verlander assumed the role of a pitcher for three consecutive years.

In 2003, his remarkable talent manifested as he set a new single-season school record with an astonishing 139 strikeouts. Not one to rest on his laurels, Verlander outdid himself the following year, breaking his own record and setting a new benchmark with an astounding 151 strikeouts. By the time he concluded his collegiate career, Verlander had etched his name in history as the all-time strikeout leader at Old Dominion University.

Justin Verlander with the Detroit Tigers

From 2006 to 2013, Verlander achieved remarkable success with the Detroit Tigers. In his debut MLB season, he struck out 124 batters and was honored as the AL Rookie of the Year. Verlander's consistent performance propelled the Tigers to the World Series in 2006, although they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games. The following year, he recorded 183 strikeouts and a 3.66 ERA.

His career soared in 2009 when he led the league with an impressive 269 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger since 1971. Verlander's dominance continued, and in 2011, he reached the milestone of 1,000 career strikeouts and achieved his second no-hitter. The pinnacle of his success came in 2011 when he secured the coveted Pitching Triple Crown in the AL, leading in wins, strikeouts, and ERA. This exceptional performance earned him both the AL MVP and the AL Cy Young Award in a unanimous decision.

In 2012, Verlander's contributions helped the Tigers reach the World Series again, but they were swept against the San Francisco Giants. Verlander's talents was rewarded with an historic seven-year, $180 million contract with the Tigers, making him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history at the time.

Justin Verlander with the Houston Astros

In 2017, the Houston Astros acquired Verlander through a trade, marking the beginning of a highly successful stint with the team. In his first season, the Astros made their second-ever World Series appearance and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games for their first title.

Despite what is now considered a tainted World Series victory due to allegations of sign-stealing within the Astros organization, Verlander's personal achievements remained extraordinary. The following season, Verlander's dominance continued as he reached a significant career milestone with his 2,500th career strikeout. Notably, he finished the 2018 season with a career-high of 290 strikeouts, playing an instrumental role in leading the Astros to another ALCS appearance.

In 2019, he secured his place in history by becoming only the 18th MLB pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts. Moreover, he concluded the season with an impressive career-high of 300 strikeouts. These remarkable feats contributed to the Astros' return to the World Series, where they faced beat by the Washington Nationals.

Verlander signed a new two-year, $66 million deal with the Astros in 2022, but unfortunately, injuries that year and the following year, including Tommy John surgery, sidelined him. However, in 2022, he won AL Comeback Player of the Year and his third Cy Young, not to mention another World Series after a dominating year.

Justin Verlander with the New York Mets

On Dec. 7, 2022, Verlander made headlines by inking a substantial 2-year, $86.7 million contract with the New York Mets. This lucrative deal also included a vesting option of $35 million for the year 2025. The 40-year-old begin the season with an average annual value of $43.3 million, which was the highest AAV in MLB history, alongside his then-teammate, Max Scherzer's contract, who was signed during the 2021 offseason. This certainly helped Verlander's net worth.

Verlander's time was short-lived in Queens, however, as mid-way through the season, before the MLB trade deadline, the Mets traded him back to the Astros. Along with Verlander, they sent $50+ million of his contract with him. You could say that Justin Verlander's net worth in 2023 is in large part due to this contract.

The New York #Mets are sending the #Astros about $54 million in the Justin Verlander trade, one executive said, if Verlander's $35 million option in 2025 becomes vested.

Verlander is owed about $93 million, meaning the #Astros would pay Verlander about $29 million for 2 1/3 years — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

Justin Verlander is married to model Kate Upton

Something else that Verlander is famous for is being married to model Kate Upton. After dating in starting in 2014, they were engaged in 2016. After the 2017 World Series, the two tied the knot in Italy. They are now parents to one daughter, Genevieve.

Verlander and Upton are both extremely successful and make for quite the power couple, as well as quite the net worth between the two of them. In addition to his baseball earnings, Verlander has endorsements with Breitling, GSK, Rawlings, Supercuts, Under Armour and USAA, per Forbes.

Were you at all surprised by Justin Verlander's net worth in 2023?