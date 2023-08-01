In another blockbuster trade, the New York Mets unloaded the second ace starting pitcher on their roster, sending Justin Verlander back to his former team, the Houston Astros, in exchange for two high-level outfield prospects. But Verlander isn't the only thing the Mets sent to the Astros. New York is sending the Astros about $54 million in the Verlander trade, an MLB executive told Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com notes that these are taxable payroll dollars the Mets are sending the Astros.

Verlander, who was owed about $93 million, would then be paid about $29 million for 2 1/3 years of the remainder of his contract.

The Mets had just inked Verlander, fresh off of a World Series win with Houston, to a two-year, $86 million contract this past offseason in a spending spree by owner Steve Cohen.

But the Mets have been a massive disappointment, stumbling to a 50-55 record that has resulted in a series of trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline, including deals involving closer David Robertson, starter Max Scherzer and now, Verlander.

And the Mets aren't done either, as they're exploring trades for outfielder Tommy Pham, pitcher Brooks Raley and catcher Omar Narvaez, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the Astros, in the thick of the American League West division race, get Verlander, who won a Cy Young with the club back in 2019, on a discount courtesy of the Mets.

Verlander, 40, is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched across 16 starts in 2023.

The Mets, in a quasi-retooling of sorts, will continue to look for trades as the deadline nears.