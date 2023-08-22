The Chicago Sky lost 79-73 to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, brining their losing streak to five games, and the team is now out of a playoff spot, 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Sparks, who have started to play better as of late. Sky star Kahleah Copper spoke about what the team has to do better to get into the playoffs.

“I think down the stretch we have to put a little more emphasis on securing rebounds,” Kahleah Copper said, via Zachary Draves of Swich Appeal. “Imagine working hard, really hard, then you give up an O board and how deflating that is. When you give up that O board it breaks momentum. So it is about trying to put it all together.”

Copper and the Sky lost a tight game to the Sun, who are one of the top contenders in the league, so that is not necessarily a bad effort. However, with it coming off of the back of losing the four prior games, it makes it tougher to swallow.

With the Sparks picking up their level of play and being the first team to beat the Las Vegas Aces in a home game since 2019, it will be a tough task for the Sky to make the playoffs down the stretch. They will have to snap their losing streak soon, and their next game against the Seattle Storm at home would be a good time to do it.

The Sky do have one game left against the Sparks, so there is a chance to pick up a game there, but it will be about the final eight games as a whole that decide whether or not the Sky make the playoffs or not.