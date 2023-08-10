Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky has turned it up since the All-Star break, just as she said she would, and she is motivated to continue that and help the Sky make the playoffs this season.

“When I said I was going to another level, I was for real,” Kahleah Copper said, via Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times.

Copper has made a habit of heating up in the second half of seasons, especially during the Sky's championship run in 2021, when she was named WNBA Finals MVP. She increased her numbers in the second half of last season as well, and now Copper seems to be at it again in the 2022 season, and it is coming at the right time. She is averaging 24.4 points in eight games since the All-Star break, according to Costabile.

In the Sky's last four games, Copper has scored 20 or more points, and helped the team go 3-1 in that stretch. Copper emphasized urgency for the team to make the playoffs.

“I really want to make it to the playoffs,” Copper said, via Costabile. “I want to win. Once you get a taste of winning, winning a championship and being a winner, that's the feeling you chase. In order for us to even scratch the surface, I have to be that for us.”

Copper is hitting her form, and the Sky are currently 12-16, which is good enough for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. The team has 12 games left, and needs every win it can get.

The Sky's next game is against the New York Liberty. Copper will need to be at peak form for the team to win, as the Liberty seem to be one of the main contenders for the WNBA title this season.