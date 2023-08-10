The Nike Basketball Academy is being held this week at the company's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The event runs from Aug. 7 until Aug. 8 and features some of the top high school and college basketball players in the country for both men and women. For many of the high school prospects, this is a chance for them to showcase their games and standout against their peers. For schools such as Kansas, this event allows them a get a good look at potential recruits against high level competition. One potential Kansas basketball target at the Nike Basketball Academy is Liam McNeeley. McNeeley showed off his all-around game at the event as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Liam McNeeley showed his all-around game at Nike Academy today. Hitting shots, scoring off the bounce, guarding and creating for others. Big time skill level and feel. pic.twitter.com/lFmVT3gEd4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 10, 2023

Liam McNeeley is one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country. A 6-foot-7-inch wing, McNeeley is entering his senior year at Montverde Academy. At the Nike Academy, McNeeley displayed the type of versatile game that made him a major target for top colleges in the country. He has a fluid offensive game able to create off the dribble and shoot consistently from three-point range. He's a ball-handling forward who can create for others as well. He can also lock up on the defensive end.

Back in June, McNeeley cut his college choices down to six schools. The six schools that made the cut were Kansas, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Michigan. All of those schools are Power 5 conference programs and are consistently among the elite in the nation. McNeeley will likely make an immediate impact as a freshman wherever he chooses to play.