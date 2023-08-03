After an early exit as the #1 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, Kansas basketball looked to reload before the upcoming 2023 season to make sure that doesn't happen again. The Jayhawks snagged the top transfer portal player in the class, Hunter Dickinson, from Michigan basketball and seemed to have all the pieces in place. However, one more player is joining the squad as Australian basketball phenom Johnny Furphy is the newest member of the 2023 Kansas basketball recruiting class.

Furphy joins the #12 class in the nation on 247 Sports and is coming to Kansas from Melbourne, Australia. His commitment is so late because he had decided to push his college start time to 2024, but after a recent surge in his recruitment, he went back into the 2023 class.

As one of top international prospects in the world, Furphy was getting attention from a lot of top schools. He then turned heads in front of a plethora of NBA scouts at the NBA Academy Games, and things really started to heat up. He averaged 14.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG. That was when Furphy decided to go back to the 2023 class and play for Bill Self and Kansas basketball.

“I think everybody knows that Kansas is one of the basketball programs in the United States but what made the difference in the end was coach Self explaining the role he had in mind for me,” Furphy said of why he chose Kansas, per 247 Sports. “To be honest, I was nervous about coming to such a big program but coach [Bill] Self has given me confidence that he both wants and needs me at Kansas.”

With big time transfer additions like Dickinson and a star-studded 2023 recruiting class, it seems like it's going to be another special season in Lawrence.