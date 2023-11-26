After avenging her loss to Chantelle Cameron and winning the junior welterweight title, Katie Taylor wants to finish trilogy in special venue

Trilogies are often bittersweet. The world probably did not need three installments of “Divergent,” or “Taken” (first one is a classic), but there is some pride in crafting an extended story that can keep fans invested, even reluctantly so. Luckily for boxing fans, a rubber match between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron would likely be far more gripping than D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Taylor (23-1) avenged the lone blemish of her stellar career on Saturday in Dublin Ireland's 3Arena, defeating Cameron (18-1) via decision for the junior welterweight championship. Fans were left emotionally exhausted following this exhilarating clash of titans. But the victor still has more left to give.

“Let's get the trilogy. Croke Park,” Taylor said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. The iconic venue, also in Dublin, has been host to a slew of mega European sporting events and concerts. It feels like an appropriate place to wrap up this epic rivalry.



Though, Chantelle Cameron might not be inclined to bend to the will of Katie Taylor once again. She bested her in the Bray Bomber's home country of Ireland on May 20th before falling in the exact same arena in Saturday's rematch. Contesting a third bout in the Ould Sod might be pushing it, at least as far as the would-be challenger is concerned.

There is plenty of time to iron out the details of this potential showdown. Regardless of location, it is clear that the boxing world is craving a proper trilogy. Would either athlete be able to deprive the public of such a spectacle, or themselves another nice payday?