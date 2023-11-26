Social media infuencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul shares what he thinks should happen in the event of a Taylor vs. Cameron trilogy.

Following an electrifying rematch that saw Katie Taylor emerge victorious and claim the undisputed championship at both 135 and 140 lbs, the boxing world is buzzing about the prospect of a trilogy with Chantelle Cameron. The hard-fought battle in London ended with Taylor securing a majority decision, showcasing her resilience and skill against the previously victorious Cameron. Taylor still awaits a reschedule for her rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Jake Paul, the boxing and internet sensation, chimed in with a tweet expressing congratulations to both fighters. However, he added a unique twist to the conversation. He stated that if a third bout between Taylor and Cameron materializes, Cameron should enjoy a home-court advantage.

The initial encounter between Taylor and Cameron, in which Cameron emerged victorious, set the stage for a compelling rematch. The sequel lived up to expectations, with Taylor's tactical prowess and resilience shining through. Despite the clash of heads and the gritty nature of the fight, Taylor's performance was deemed worthy of the undisputed champion title. It appears that Jake Paul concurred, congratulating both fighters in the same tweet.

Katie Taylor herself expressed her desire for a trilogy, per Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook. She stated that her wish was to have the third fight at Dublin's Croke Park. She acknowledged Cameron's excellence, emphasizing the mutual respect between them. The notion of a trilogy not only reflects the competitive spirit of the sport but also shows the admiration and sportsmanship shared by both fighters.

As discussions about a potential third matchup continue, Jake Paul's suggestion adds an intriguing element to the narrative, proposing that the venue for the trilogy should favor Chantelle Cameron. Whether this wish will influence the negotiations and eventual location of the trilogy remains to be seen, but it adds an extra layer of excitement to an already compelling storyline in the world of women's boxing.