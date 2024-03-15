Ke Huy Quan is on a winning streak. His new action movie from Universal and 87North, With Love, has a release date, Feb. 7, 2025, Deadline reported.
It was previously reported in January this year that the Oscar-winner will lead the project from the studio behind Nobody, Violent Night, Atomic Blonde and this year's The Fall Guy. The Fall Guy premiered at the SXSW and currently has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.
There aren't a lot of details about the movie's plot. The script is written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray. The film is the feature film directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio.
Eusebio was the stunt and fight coordinator for many blockbuster films such as Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, Violent Night, Deadpool 2 as well as, again, The Fall Guy.
There are currently no wide releases set for Feb. 7, however With Love is set to open a week before the Disney/Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, which stars Quan's old friend Indy, Harrison Ford. The as-yet-untitled Smurfs musical film is also set to be released at the same time.
Quan has had an incredible resurgence since he won best supporting actor at the Oscars for 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once. Just in 2023, he was in two Disney series: American Born Chinese and Marvel's Loki season two.
Ke Huy Quan's first movie was Steven Spielberg's 1984 movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Short Round. He followed that with 1985's Richard Donner-helmed movie The Goonies as Data. He and Encino Man co-star and fellow Oscar winner last year, Brendan Fraser, reunited backstage where Quan told him, “We're still here.”