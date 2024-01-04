David Leitch and 87North's next major project, With Love, has found its lead in the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan.

Since making his big screen comeback in 2022’s critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once, audiences have been watching closely to see what is next for Ke Huy Quan. He has already found his way into the MCU, is set to join the Kung Fu Panda series, and the latest addition to the list comes in the form of action director David Leitch’s next project.

Ke Huy Quan is set to lead the upcoming action film With Love from Universal Pictures, with David Leitch set to produce through his company 87North, according to Deadline. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio, who has previously worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on the John Wick series and multiple MCU films.

87North has quickly become one of the most prolific production companies in Hollywood thanks to multiple hit action films including the John Wick series, Atomic Blonde, and Nobody. The company’s next major release is The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which is scheduled for a May 3, 2024, release.

The Oscar-winning Quan is the only actor reportedly attached to the film still in pre-production.

Quan has quickly found himself to be one of the most in-demand actors working after his Academy Award-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once, marking the end of a roughly 20-year hiatus from acting. His last on-screen role before then was in the 2002 Hong Kong film Second Time Around, afterward shifting a career behind the camera as a stunt choreographer and assistant director.

He stated the success of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians inspired him to once again pursue acting, and was cast in the Daniels’ genre-bending film shortly after he was able to secure a talent agent.

From Love is in production and no release date has been announced for the film.