Kentucky is adding to its 2024 recruiting haul, landing four-star forward Karter Knox per a report by 247 Sports. Knox plays for the Overtime Elite and is the 20th-ranked recruit in the class of 2024. Kentucky landed Knox over finalists Louisville and South Florida. He also had the option of returning to the Overtime Elite for another year.
Karter Knox is following in the footsteps of his brother Kevin Knox, who played for the Wildcats in the 2017-2018 year. The eldest Knox was a five-star recruit who then went on to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected by the New York Knicks with the 9th overall pick.
In comments obtained by 247Sports before his commitment, he spoke highly of Kentucky head coach John Calipari.
“Coach Cal is a good coach, probably one of the greatest coaches in college basketball. He coached my brother and got him prepared for the League. He is coaching DJ Wagner and we were on the same USA team. DJ is going to be a lottery pick but he [Calipari] knows what he is doing. He has been in the game for too long. It [the visit] was a great experience. When I was a kid and seeing my brother take pictures, going in on meetings where we had to sit out, it was crazy because now I am doing this stuff. I am the one in the Kentucky uniform taking the pictures and I never really imagined it but all of the work paid off.”
Knox joins an already-stacked 2024 recruiting class for Kentucky. The Wildcats have the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation, landing Jayden Quaintance (eighth-ranked player in 2024 class), Billy Richmond (21st-ranked), Boogie Fland (25th ranked), Somto Cyril (45th ranked) and Travis Perry (72nd ranked).
247Sports scouting report on Knox describes him as an adept wing shooter who excels at shot creation. If he performs to expectations, he will surely be on the radar of NBA teams looking to draft a talented forward in the future.