The end of the regular season is almost here for Kentucky basketball as they will finish out the season on Saturday with a big home game against Tennessee basketball. The Wildcats unfortunately don't have any chance of winning the SEC regular season title as the Volunteers just clinched it, but there is still a lot to play for as Kentucky wants to get into a groove as the postseason begins.
With the end of the regular season coming up and the postseason nearing, some people thought that Kentucky head coach John Calipari might want to shorten his lineup. He was asked about it after the Wildcats took down Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, but it doesn't sound like Calipari will elect to do that.
“I don't think so,” Calipari said, according to a tweet from Tristan Pharis. “Z [Zvonimir Ivisic] wasn't at his best today. Aaron [Bradshaw] got pushed around. Some of it is the feel of the game… We have enough guys, we have enough room for error.”
This Kentucky team has been an interesting one to watch all season long and they will definitely be a team to keep an eye on in the postseason. The Wildcats can score a ton of points, but they can also let teams put up a ton of points. They have been in some high scoring battles, and because of that, we will probably see this team in some more shootouts when the NCAA Tournament comes around.
The next week and a half is going to be huge for the Wildcats in terms of seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is currently ranked #15 in the country and they will probably end up being a three or four seed in the tournament. However, a bad stretch could definitely lead to a five seed, and if they manage to catch fire and go all the way in the SEC Tournament, they could find themselves on the two line. These next 10 days are going to be a lot of fun in the college hoops world.