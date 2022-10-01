Wildcats QB Will Levis’ NFL Draft stock could get huge boost vs. Ole Miss

Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis has lots of eyes on him ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. It also appears Saturday is going to be a massive day for him as the Wildcats face Ole Miss. 11 teams in total are present to watch Levis do his thing.

Via Ross Dellenger:

“Eleven NFL scouts here in the press box to watch, most notably, UK QB Will Levis, including the Texans, Bills, Eagles, Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Saints, Lions, Giants, Seahawks and Falcons.”

Levis is considered a top-tier talent for the upcoming draft and could be one of the top QBs off the board on Day 1. Transferring to UK from Penn State and becoming a starter was the best decision Levis could’ve made for his development.

He’s off to a tremendous start in 2022, throwing for 1,185 yards, 10 touchdowns, and completing 67.5% of his passes as Kentucky sits at 4-0 early on. Will Levis looks the part and Saturday’s clash with the Rebels is an extremely good test for him in front of numerous NFL evaluators. Ole Miss is also unbeaten.

At 6 foot 3 and over 230 pounds, Levis has the size, athleticism, and sheer arm strength to make it to the next level.

Depending on how he performs moving forward, he could very well end up being the top quarterback in this class ahead of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Whether that happens or not, there is no doubt that the signal-caller has a bright future ahead. He’s already getting comparisons to Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, too. That’s definitely a promising sign.