Khloé Kardashian was tricked by her sister Kim Kardashian and niece North West into thinking she had a secret admirer. On a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians,' North was seen with Kim and her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

Kim was telling everyone that Khloé had a run-in with a cute stranger at her hotel who so happened to be staying across the hall from her. Kim, Natalie, and Olivia are thinking of how Khloé should start off a conversation with the handsome gentleman when North suggests that they prank her instead.

“Wait mom, we should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door,” North asks Kim per PEOPLE.

“Oh my God, we have to do it,” Kim agrees.

“And be like, ‘Hey can we go on a date?'” North laughs.

“Yes, let's actually do it. You've got to get the paper,” Kim says giving North instructions on what to say in the letter. “Say, ‘Hi Khloé. Knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date.'”

They all scurry over to Khloé's hotel room door and leave the note. In a confessional scene, Kim hopes that Khloé “doesn't get pissed off” as they were all doing it in good nature.

In another scene, Khloé explains the situation to her mother Kris Jenner.

“We went back to the hotel around 3:00 am, and there was a note on my door with a rose and it was like, ‘I want to take you on a date,'” Khloé tells Kris.

“I'm like, ‘I'm not knocking on a door at 3:00 am.' Anyways, the next day I go to do glam, I get off the elevator and I run into him. And I'm like, ‘Thank you so much for the note.' And he's like, ‘What note?'”

Khloé showed her neighbor the note which he told her that he did not write it. The Good American founder immediately figured it was North.

“North. This note is from my f—king 9-year-old niece. I'm mortified, because I'm this much of a f—ing loser that I'm going to accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer,” Khloé said.

“So I call Kim and I'm like, ‘Did North write me a note?'” Khloé explains to Kris.

“The thing is North didn't make up this story on her own. Kim obviously helped her, and Kim's a f—ing b—- for not texting me a heads-up,” Khloé said.

“The fact that they believed that was some man's writing is so f—ing funny that that's insane,” Kim responded.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.