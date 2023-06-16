Kim Kardashian is not for Khloé Kardashian being single any longer.

“I am such a setter-upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan,” Kim Kardashian said on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians' per PEOPLE.

Khloé Kardashian however did not think she necessarily needed help in that department. “I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf—er somewhere.”

Kim already has a plan on who she wants to set Khloé up with as well, actor Michele Morrone.

During her confessional she added that her friends put her onto Morrone. “Natalie and Olivia, for maybe eight months, have been like, ‘You have to watch this [film] on Netflix,'” she said, the film “super romantic, hot, [and] sexual.”

“He's like, the hottest guy,” Kim added of Michele. “Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan… but she has no idea.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately nothing happened between the two according to the actor's rep.

“Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show,” the actor's rep told PEOPLE in September. “Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it.”

This follows Khloé's breakup from Lakers player Tristan Thompson. The exes share two children together: daughter True and son Tatum.

Khloé clarified that there will no reunion between the two on last week's episode of ‘The Kardashians.'

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side,” she said. “What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish' him because I'm not getting back with him.”