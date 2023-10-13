Khloe Kardashian is concerned about Scott Disick's health after his car accident last year. “I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” Khloe shared during a confessional in the Thursday (Oct. 12) episode.”He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good,” she noted in a confessional. “I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

Disick spoke to Khloe Kardashian about he's feeling after the car wreck after she paid him a visit at his house. “I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he explained. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

“I haven’t been able to run around and I gained weight, he added. “Whatever I have to do to not have open back surgery, [I will do],” Scott noted. “[But the accident I enjoyed] sex. But now I can’t move so … I’m terrible. Get back on the wagon to f—k. No motion for me!”

Scott Disick Recalls Car Accident

He discussed the accident last season on The Kardashians. “So I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” Scott recalled the incident to the family at the time. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

“It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

The father of three was behind the wheel during his accident last year. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release at the time per US Weekly. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Thursday on Hulu.