Kim Kardashian opened up about motherhood in a recent interview with Vogue Italia and reflected on her childhood with Kris Jenner.

“I have so much respect for parents and now I can't believe what my mom went through,” said Kim Kardashian. She shares four kids with ex Kanye West: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kim Kardashian has five siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

She compared it to her own home, “there’s a lot in the household with four, four different personalities.”

“I constantly ask [Kris]: ‘How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We’re all so different, how did you really handle it?”

Kris revealed that she had an adult beverage to help her handle six children.

“She is just like, ‘Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'” Kim recalled.

Kris joked about having to drink after the Black Chyna defamation trial last year that the business mogul won.

“I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired — tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this,” she said in a confessional on The Kardashians. “It's just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three!”

Kim has always been open about the stress of motherhood. She candidly spoke about how she struggles sometimes back in March on Jay Shetty's podcast.

She admitted that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

“It has been the most challenging thing,” she said. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f****** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The Kardashians air Thursdays at 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.