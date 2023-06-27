Kim Kardashian is feeling brand new. The SKIMS founder sat down with Vogue Italia about how she feels after their 2022 divorce.

“I do feel like it's a new me,” she reflected. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”

She said that she sought out counsel in order to get to the place where she needed to be.

“I did have a reading with a medium not too long ago who said my soul had done so much soul work in past lives that the way I handle stress and pressure is now completely clear,” she confessed. “That’s why I can handle so much.”

Kim Kardashian added, “It’s true, in times of crisis I'll get a little bit stressed out, but I'm a problem solver for a lot of people in emergency situations. So far I haven't let anything really break me.”

The SKIMS founder shared that having great relationships with the people in her life are her top priority.

“I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids,” Kardashian continued. “In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about [where] she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and got divorced last year. They share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

You can take an inside look at Kim's life on The Kardashians which air new episodes every Thursday at 12:01 a.m. EST on Hulu.