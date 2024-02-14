The Los Angeles Kings visit the New Jersey Devils as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Devils prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 24-16-10 this season, and they have won two of their last three games. Los Angeles will be taking on the Devils for the first time this season Thursday night. Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 44 points. 27 of those points have come via assists. Kevin Fiala has the team lead with 30 assists, though. Trevor Moore is the top goal scorer as he has netted 21 this season.

The Devils are 27-21-4 this season, and they have won their last two games. Jesper Bratt is first on the team with 56 points on the season. Jack Hughes is right behind him with 48. Bratt also leads the team with 36 assists. Tyler Toffoli has the team lead in goals as he has netted 22 on the season. The Devils have nine different skaters with at least 10 goals on the season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Devils Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +104

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Kings vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles has done a great job in net this season. They allow the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL this season, and they allow the third-fewest shots on net. Los Angeles is good in goal, no matter who it is they have starting. The Kings need to stay solid in net if they want to win this game.

When the Kings allow three goals or less, they have a record of 23-5-7. That is 23 of their 24 wins this season, which means allowing three goals or less is very important for them. If the Kings are able to stay hot in net, and keep the Devils in check, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Jersey is very good in the offensive zone, so it is going to be tough for the Kings to stay hot in net. The Devils score 3.38 goals per game, and they have the eighth-best shot percentage in the NHL. The Devils have been good inside the offensive zone all year, and that needs to continue in this game. If the Devils can put up some goals, and have a good game on their side of the blue line, they will win.

On the other hand, the Kings are very average in the offensive zone. They do a decent job, but it is not great. In fact, they are very beatable. The Devils have gotten 22 of their 27 wins when they allow three goals or less. If the Devils can do that, they will win this game.

Final Kings-Devils Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are strong playoff contenders, and both have been playing pretty well. I like the under to hit in this game as I do not foresee many goals. As for the winner, I like the Devils to win this game at home straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kings-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-125), Under 6.5 (-106)