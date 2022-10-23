‘It meant everything to me’: Keegan Murray’s message to Kings fans after standout debut

His debut might have been delayed, but Keegan Murray immediately validated the Sacramento Kings’ decision to pick him in the 2022 NBA draft. The fourth overall pick missed the first game of the 2022 season due to COVID protocols. Upon his return, though, Murray flashed the potential that tantalized the Sacramento front office.

Coming off the bench, Keegan Murray balled out for the Kings against the Los Angeles Clippers in their 109 – 111 loss. The forward scored 19 points on hyper-efficient shooting, grabbed five rebounds, and tallied two blocks. Despite the loss, the Sacramento fanbase showered Murray with love, something that the rookie greatly appreciated.

via Frankie Cartoscelli:

“It meant everything to me, their support since I got drafted. I’m forever grateful for what they have given me so far.”

Keegan Murray’s teammates also made sure to praise the rookie’s incredible debut for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox commended Murray’s play, while also implying that this kind of performance will be the norm for him in the future. (via @NBCKings on Twitter)

“I think that’s going to be a classic Keegan Murray game. He does things quietly but I think the fans feel it. In the stadium, they are doing what they used to do with Yogi [Ferrell]. After his first basket, I was like ‘Wow, this is what we’re doing.’ He did a hell of a job. ”

"That's going to be a classic Keegan Murray game." Fox on the NBA debut of the Kings' top pick pic.twitter.com/3TSTZzEoTk — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 23, 2022

Unfortunately, the Kings lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Clippers, thanks to Paul George’s monster performance. Despite the loss, though, there’s a lot of good things to take away from the game. Hopefully, these little things translate to wins and playoff appearances this season for Sacramento.