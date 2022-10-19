Keegan Murray expected to miss Kings season opener

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2022-2023 NBA season with legitimate optimism. Much of that has to do with their rookie first-round pick, Keegan Murray. Murray had an exceptional training camp and preseason. He was also named the NBA 2K23 Summer League Most Valuable Player.

Well, unfortunately Kings fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the youngster on the court.

According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, Murray will miss his first NBA game Wednesday.

Sacramento's Rookie of the Year hopeful Keegan Murray will miss his first NBA game Wednesday night against Portland, @James_HamNBA reports below. https://t.co/C47kLuBFHA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 19, 2022

Stein captured his information from Kings reporter James Ham. Ham announced Keegan Murray has officially been ruled out due to health and safety concerns. He remains in the COVID-19 protocols.

The Kings drafted Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Unlike many of the players drafted around him, Murray was not a one-and-done college player. He spent two seasons at Iowa, but truly blew up in his sophomore campaign.

Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season. He played like the most NBA-ready player during the summer, helping create some buzz for the Kings.

Sacramento will feature Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox as their headliners. Kevin Huerter was one of the other big additions this offseason. However, he is questionable to play Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Huerter did however practice fully Tuesday.

With Murray out of the lineup and Huerter banged up, look for Malik Monk, KZ Okpala and Terence Davis to play extended minutes. Sacramento is not expected to contend for a Pacific Division title. But with the addition of the play-in tournament, the Kings could end their postseason futility.