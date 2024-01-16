The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to take on the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings will be on the second night of a back-to-back as they played the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night. Los Angeles is one of the better teams in the NHL, though. Anze Kopitar leads the team with 39 points on the season. but the Kings have four total players with at least 30. Trevor Moore leads the team with 18 goals while Kevin Fiala has 27 assists to lead the Kings. Los Angeles is one of the best goaltending teams in the league, as well.

The Stars are having a great season. They are 25-12-5, and third in the Central Division. However, their 55 points are seventh-best in the NHL. Jason Robertson leads the team with 43 points (15 G, 28 A), and his assists are also tops on the team. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski have 17 goals, which is the best on the Stars. Including those two, the Stars have seven skaters with double-digit goals.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Stars Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +112

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+174)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Kings vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: HULU/ESPN+ Hockey Night

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Los Angeles is one of the better goaltending teams in the entire league. As a team, the Kings rank third in goals allowed per game, first in fewest shots against, and they are top-10 in save percentage. When the Kings allow the rare shot on net, their goaltenders do a great job keeping the puck from getting by them. If the Kings can continue to play well in the defensive zone, and take some pressure of their goalie, they will win this game.

Los Angeles has allowed three goals or less in 29 of their games this season. In those games, the Kings are 19-4-6. Those six overtime losses can be frustrating, but it is not the fault of their goaltenders. If the Kings can keep Dallas to three goals or less, their chances of winning significantly increase.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars are third in the NHL in goals per game. Dallas scored 3.64 goals per game, so the Kings will have their work cut out for them. It was mentioned that the Kings are one of the best teams in net this season, but they have yet to play the Stars. With the Stars balanced attack in the offensive zone, they should be able to cause some problems for Los Angeles.

The Stars have scored four or more goals 22 times this season. They are 19-2-1 in those games. The Kings key to the game is to hold the Stars to less than that, but the Stars key is to get to four. I do not think the Stars will win this game in the defensive zone. Dallas needs to control the puck and put shots on net. If the Stars can get to even the three goal mark, they will have a chance to win.

Final Kings-Stars Prediction & Pick

This is the first matchup between the two teams, and it should be a good game. I am not sure who to expect to win this game, but I am expecting a close one. With that said, I am going to take the Stars at home since the Kings are coming off a game Monday.

Final Kings-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-134), Under 6.5 (-122)