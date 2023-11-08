Let's make a prediction for the battle of the Pacific Division's two best teams as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

It's a matchup of Western Conference heavyweights as the Los Angeles Kings travel to Las Vegas to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday Night Hockey. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings have been on a hot streak coming into this matchup, winning three games last week over Toronto, Ottawa, and Philadelphia. They outscored their opponents 12-3 over the three games. The Kings are 7-2-2 on the season and 5-0-1 over their last six games. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The $1 million gamble on Cam Talbot has been paying off so far, posting a 6-2-1 record with a .923 save percentage. The Kings host the Penguins on Thursday night, but Talbot likely gets the nod on Wednesday, with Phoenix Copley getting an opportunity against the Penguins.

The Golden Knights showed no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover, getting out to an 11-0-1 record to start the season. Their Sunday night game against the Anaheim Ducks was a perfect letdown spot for the champs. It was their third game in four nights, and they the Ducks lightly on the road. Vegas had some complacency after capturing a 2-0 lead, giving up four consecutive goals in the third period to suffer their first regulation loss.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-225) (+108)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+184) (-130)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Kings vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As far as we can tell from the Kings' social media pages, the Kings flew to the game on Tuesday night and didn't use their four-game break to get a mini-vacation in Las Vegas. This is a welcome sight for Kings' backers, as they wouldn't be the first team to show up under the weather to a Vegas game after spending some time in the city. Therefore, the first obstacle of having the “Vegas Flu” will be a non-factor when the Kings show up on Wednesday.

Getting into the actual play on the ice, the Kings are feeling good after a three-game sweep through the Eastern Conference. The Kings are known for a consistent defensive game. They allow the third-fewest shots per game with 27.4. On the other end of the ice, they have the second-best goals-per-game average with 4.27. The biggest knock for the Kings in their Stanley Cup odds was the absence of a top-flight goalie and depth scoring. The emergence of Cam Talbot as their starter and an unexpected top-five offense give fans hope that they can compete. One of their biggest rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, are non-factors thus far, so it looks like it's Los Angeles vs. Vegas for Pacific Division supremacy. The Kings have been a doormat in the Pacific Division for the last couple of seasons, but this may be their chance to get some respect for their name.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

What's worse than playing in Vegas against the Golden Knights and their 7-0-1 record there to begin the year? It's playing against an inspired Golden Knights team that is upset over their most recent game. The defensively-sound Golden Knights had a lapse on Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks. After going out to an early 2-0 lead, the Knights couldn't find the net again to extend the lead. Even without adding to the lead, a 2-0 lead in the third period is usually enough for the Knights to win. However, the Ducks scored four unanswered goals to hand Vegas their first regulation loss. It left a sour taste in the players' and Bruce Cassidy's mouths, and they will be determined to take their frustrations out on the Kings tonight.

Many people will take the Kings tonight since the Kings are the underdogs, and the two teams have had some tight games recently. On October 28th, the Kings had a 2-0 lead over the Knights in Los Angeles before the Knights scored three straight goals to take the lead. Drew Doughty tied the game late, but Vegas eventually won in a shootout. Last season, Vegas took the season series victory with a 2-1-1 record. It feels like a spot where Los Angeles will tie up the season series and add even more intrigue to the matchup. That is why Vegas is the right side here because even though they are the favorites, people are undervaluing their motivation and the home-ice advantage.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles coming into Vegas and stealing a win will be a popular contrarian pick in betting circles tonight. The Kings rolled through their Eastern Conference road trip and are motivated to make a statement. They lost a close game to the Golden Knights a week ago on home ice and want to return the favor. All signs point to a Kings' victory tonight. However, if you aren't familiar with the NHL, that's usually not how it works. The Golden Knights are arguably the best team on home ice in the league. They have a 7-0-1 record there this year and a 75-35-8 record over the past three seasons. Their latest game was a heartbreaking regulation loss to the lowly Anaheim Ducks, ending their undefeated regulation streak. Simply put, the Knights aren't going to lose back-to-back games to the two California teams.

It may have been easy to say that the Knights would have trouble getting up for big games after the Cup win. However, they have shown no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover. They are still motivated to show everyone they are the favorites to win the Cup again this year. A loss tonight will only add to the Los Angeles Kings hype that is building. Expect the Knights to come out tonight and state that they are still the best team in the Pacific Division.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas ML (-130)