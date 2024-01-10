The Kings continue their east coast road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Los Angeles Kings continue their east coast road trip as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings are 20-10-7 on the year, but it has been a struggle as of late. They have lost their last six games in a row. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. After there was scoring in the first period, the Kings scored twice in the second period, with goals from Phillip Danault and Matt Roy. In the third, the Lightning would come back. They would score twice in the period to force overtime. In overtime, Nick Perbix scored his first goal of the year, giving the Lightning the 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come in at 26-12-2 on the year. They have also won eight straight games. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. While the Blues took a 1-0 lead on a Brayden Schenn goal, the Panthers would tie it up in. the first on a Kevin Stenlund goal. In the second, Sam Reinhart scored on the power play to make it 2-1. Then, in the third, Matthew Tkachuk would score three straight as the Panthers would come away with a 5-1 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Panthers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +118

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Kings vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are 12th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.32 goals per game this year. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year with 17 of them. He also has 11 assists this year good for 28 points. That places him tied for fourth on the team in points this year. The team leader in points this year is Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes in with 14 goals this year and 22 assists, good for 36 points. He has been solid on the power play with six goals and five assists this year on the power play. Meanwhile,

Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe tied for first on the team in points this year. He comes in with 15 goals this year and 21 assists on the year for his 36 points. He has just two goals on the power play this year with eight assists on the power play. Kevin Fiala then sits third on the team in points this year. He has ten goals this year while leading the team in assists this year. Fiala has 24 assists on the season while being solid on the power play. He has three goals and ten assists this year on the power play.

The power play for the Kings has been slightly below the league average. They have a 19.5 percent success rate this year, good for 18th in the NHL. Still, they are the best in the NHL when killing off a penalty. The Kings have an 87.6 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Kings for this game. Talbot is 14-9-4 on the year with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. All of those marks are top ten in the NHL this year. Still, his last three starts have not gone as planned. He has a 3.02 goals-against average in January while also having a .901 save percentage. Further, he has gone 0-2-1 in those games.

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers sit 16th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.20 per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way this year in goals and points. He has 29 goals on the year, good for second in the NHL. Reinhart also comes in with 22 assists to give him 51 points. He has also been amazing on the power play this year, with 14 goals on the power play and four assists. Reinhart also has two shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Carter Verhaghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in total points. He has 22 goals this year with 18 assists for 40 total points. He also is second on the team in power-play goals, coming in with five of them.

Aleksander Barkov sits second on the team in points this year, leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals on the year, with 33 assists. He has been a big part of the power play as well, sitting with one goal and 12 assists on the power play this season. Also contributing well is Matthew Tkachuk. He comes in with 11 goals this year, but 28 assists on the season, making him one of four guys on the team with 30 or more points, and one point away from giving the Panthers four guys with 40 or more points.

The Panthers sit 15th in the NHL this year in power play conversion. They have converted 21.6 percent of their chances, with 29 power-play goals. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they are fifth in the NHL with an 84.4 percent success rate.

Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to be in goal for the Panthers. He is 20-9-1 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Bobrovsky is eighth in the NHL in goals against average this year and has won each of his last six starts. Last time out was the worst of his six starts, saving just 22 of 26 shots in the game, but still taking the win. This month, he has a .920 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.

Final Kings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

These are two teams going in opposite directions. While the Kings did manage a point last time out, they are not scoring enough to win consistently. Now they are facing a team in the Panthers that has been great on defense. In the one recent game in which they were not stealer on defense, they used the open style of play to score four goals. Do not expect that same open style of play in this one, as it will stay lower scoring, but the Panthers come away with a win, continuing the King's losing streak.

Final Kings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-142)