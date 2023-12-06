Kirby Smart is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football today. In this article, we'll talk about Kirby Smart's net worth in 2023.

Kirby Smart's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. Smart is the current head football coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a defensive back for four years.

He was a four-time national champion as a defensive coordinator, but he eventually became the head coach at Georgia and won back-to-back national titles and multiple SEC Coach of the Year awards. In this article, however, we will be talking about Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2023.

What is Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2023?: $35 million (estimate)

This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kirby Paul Smart was born on Dec. 23, 1975, in Montgomery, Ala., but grew up in Bainbridge, Ga. He played football for Bainbridge High School and then committed to play for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team.

Kirby Smart's playing career at Georgia

At Georgia, he played as a defensive back and was teammates with former NFL players Antonio Cochran, Emarlos Leroy, Brandon Tolbert, and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey. Kirby Smart was a four-year letterman for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart finished his career with the Bulldogs with 13 interceptions, good enough for fourth all-time in school history. He also led Georgia with six interceptions in 1997 and five interceptions in 1998. During his senior year, he was named to the All-SEC First Team. On top of that, he was a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In 1999, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in finance. Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft. Smart then signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts during free agency and spent an entire preseason with the team. However, he was cut before the start of the regular season.

Kirby Smart's early coaching career

Kirby Smart started his coaching career with his alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs, where he served as an administrative assistant in 1999. The following year, he moved to Valdosta State as their new defensive backs coach before moving up and becoming the defensive coordinator for the 2001 season.

From 2002 to 2003, he pursued a master’s degree at Florida State. He also worked as a graduate assistant under Bobby Bowden for the Florida State Seminoles football team. After receiving his master’s degree in 2003, he became the defensive backs coach for LSU under head coach Nick Saban.

In the 2005 season, he rejoined the Georgia Bulldogs football program as their running backs coach. The following year, he worked under Nick Saban again. This time, with the Miami Dolphins as their safeties coach — Kirby Smart’s only stint in the NFL as of this writing.

When Nick Saban coached the University of Alabama in 2007, he hired Kirby Smart to be his assistant coach. Saban also promoted Smart to defensive coordinator. On Dec. 8, 2009, Kirby Smart was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach, making him the first Alabama coach to win the award.

In 2010, his alma mater offered him a lucrative contract to go back home. Instead, Smart chose to remain with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The following year, his defensive tactics helped Alabama win the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. On Nov. 20, 2012, he was recognized as the 2012 AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Due to his excellent work as the defensive coordinator, he received a $200,000 salary increase on April 16, 2013 — making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Kirby Smart becomes head coach of Georgia

After eight years with the University of Alabama, Kirby Smart finally came home and became the Georgia head coach on Dec. 6, 2015. In the 2016 season, his first year as head coach, the Bulldogs finished with a record of 8-5.

For the 2017 season, Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to their first 9-0 start since 1982. They continued to dominate and helped Georgia win their first SEC title since 2005. On top of that, they qualified for the National Championship Game but fell to Smart’s old team, the University of Alabama. He was awarded SEC Coach of the Year in 2017.

The following season, Georgia finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. Unfortunately, they lost 35-28 and then lost in the Sugar Bowl. In 2019, they had the same regular-season record as the previous year, but lost the SEC Championship Game once again — this time, against LSU. The Bulldogs won the Sugar Bowl this time around, though.

In 2020, Georgia finished with a 7-2 record as the regular season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs settled for second place in the SEC East for the regular season. They also beat the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.

Kirby Smart leads Georgia to back-to-back national titles

The 2021 season was a big one for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football team. They went undefeated in the regular season, finishing with a 12-0 record. Unfortunately, they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. However, they beat the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

For the National Championship Game, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs met Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide once again, This time around, Smart got the better of his former superior as Georgia beat Alabama by a score of 33-18 to secure their first national championship since 1980.

After an impressive 2021 season, Georgia gave Kirby Smart a contract extension for 10 years and a whopping $112.5 million — making him the highest-paid college football coach. He joins Alabama’s Nick Saban and USC’s Lincoln Riley as the only head coaches to make at least $10 million per season.

In 2022, the Bulldogs followed up with an even better season, going 15-0 to win a second-straight national title. They made a dramatic comeback in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs to defeat Ohio State 42-41 before destroying TCU in the championship game 65-7.

In 2023, Georgia football was looking to become the first team to get a three-peat as national champions since the University of Minnesota in 1934-36. However, the Bulldogs came up just shy as they fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game 27-24, which was the first loss of the season for Georgia and knocked the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoffs.

Instead, Georgia will be taking on undefeated Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2023. The Seminoles will be looking to make a statement after being left out of the CFP despite their unblemished record.

Nevertheless, were you surprised about Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2023?