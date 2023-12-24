Amid Klay Thompson and the Warriors' hot streak over the last five games, the star shooter is looking forward to their Christmas game against the Nuggets.

Are the Golden State Warriors starting to piece things together? After struggling to start the year, Golden State has strung together five straight wins. With Draymond Green still out, the Dubs' young guns have stepped up nicely in his absence. There's also another key cog to this mini-streak: Klay Thompson playing like, well, Klay Thompson again.

During the Warriors' five-game winning streak, Klay Thompson went on a personal streak of his own. He scored 20+ points in all five games, with Thompson shooting like he's back in his prime again. In fact, in the last loss against the Clippers, Thompson dropped 30 points against the resurgent Clippers. Ahead of a matchup against the defending champions, the star expressed his excitement, per NBCS Warriors.

“We're on a nice win-streak and we'd like this to continue… It'll be fun to see where [the Warriors are] at against the defending champs.” Klay Thompson on their Christmas Day matchup against the Nuggets.

Golden State's 2023 season started off horribly, with the team failing to find any semblance of success. Thompson, in particular, seemed to regress to levels we've never seen before. However, Thompson has seemingly shrugged off the cold start he's had. He's not quite back to the 40% three-point shooter we know him as, but he's getting there. It's led to great things for the Warriors, as it has alleviated a lot of the scoring load from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors will get their mettle tested against the defending champions Nuggets. Denver has mostly been overshadowed by the upstart Timberwolves and Thunder, but they're still one of the best teams in the league. Can Golden State continue their hot streak against the best team in the NBA last season?