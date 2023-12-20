Warriors' Klay Thompson climbs all-time 3-point list

There has been a lot said about Klay Thompson's struggles this season for the Golden State Warriors, but the five-time All-Star is keen on reminding the basketball world that he is one of the best shooters the game has ever seen. He did just that on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, draining a 3-pointer to move into No. 8 on the all-time list.

Thompson moves above Vince Carter, who, despite being best known for his iconic performance in the 2000 Dunk Contest, shot 37.1 percent from distance across his 22-year NBA career. He has a good chance of leaping past LeBron James as well at some time in the future.

☔️☔️☔️ Klay Thompson has passed Vince Carter for 8th most made threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Wb6gHT7ojj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 20, 2023

Thompson is well below his lifetime 41.5 3-point field goal percentage this season but is starting to heat up again. He has shot 60 percent or better in two of Golden State's last three games and is putting together another solid outing versus Boston in the Chase Center. It is easy to overlook the four-time champion with the greatest shooter of all-time in Steph Curry regularly sharing the court with him for over a decade.

Hence, achieving milestones such as this one rightly allows Klay Thompson to enjoy the spotlight a bit more. Though, Warriors fans have never doubted his importance and his critical role in helping the franchise become a modern-day dynasty. With his free agency looming at the end of the season, this might be one of the last special moments the home crowd gets to share with the Splash Brother.

There is time to ponder a potential farewell, however. Thompson's main goal must be finding a consistent shooting stroke, so that he can contribute to another Dubs' postseason run.