The New York Knicks visit the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Knicks are in the Sunshine State to take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are 33-21 this season, and they have lose three games in a row. They have also lost their two games against the Magic this season. In those games, Julius Randle is averaging 26.5 points per game. Jalen Brunson dropped 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in the one game he has played against the Magic. Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle are all still out for this game against the Magic.

The Magic are coming off a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. In the two games against the Knicks this season, Paolo Banchero has averaged 24.5 points per game, and eight rebounds. Franz Wagner had 32 points, nine rebounds, and four steals in his one game played. As a team, the Magic have put up 107.5 points per game against the Knicks. Orlando will not have any injuries heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Magic Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Orlando Magic: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks play good defense and that will work to their advantage in this game. As mentioned, the Magic average 107.5 points per game against the Knicks, which is not a lot. On the season, the Knicks are allowing just 109.8 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the NBA. The Magic, on the other hand, score just 111.6 points per game. New York should be able to hold the Magic below that point total in this game.

When the Knicks allow less than 110 points this season, they have a record of 26-5. When the Magic score less than 110, they are 8-17. The Knicks holding the Magic to under 110 is going to be key in this game. There is a very good possibility of that happening in this game.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

Orlando plays just as good defense as the Knicks this season. They allow the fourth-fewest points per game this season at 110.8 points. The Knicks have seemed to struggle without Julius Randle, as well. In fact, the Knicks have scored less points per game when Julius Randle does not play. The Magic should be able to hold the Knicks to a low point total in this game, which will help them cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Knicks should have fresh legs in this game. The Magic are coming off a tough game against the Thunder, so they could be a little but tired and sore heading into this one. One bet I love in this game is the under. The Knicks and Magic should both be held to a low score, and I am confident of that. As for a winner, it is going to be a close game. Because of this, I like the Knicks to cover the spread as the underdogs, and keep the game close.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Knicks +3.5 (-108), Under 211.5 (-110)