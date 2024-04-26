In the aftermath of the New York Knicks' Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid made eye-raising comments about how Philly would still win the series. While 76ers players and fans would surely appreciate their star player's confidence, the other side isn't too concerned. Knicks forward Josh Hart, in particular, made it clear that he doesn't care about Embiid's words.
“I don't care,” Hart replied when asked by a reporter about what Embiid said. “They're not…we're up 2-0. When the NBA starts basing the series on what we think, then I would care a little bit more. Right now we're just focused on trying to get our third one.”
Josh Hart and the Knicks secure Game 2
Game 3 is scheduled for tipoff shortly, and it should be an interesting battle considering what took place in the previous outing. Up five points with 47 seconds to go, it looked like the 76ers were bound to tie the series in Game 2. However, New York had other plans in mind.
Jalen Brunson sank a three with 27 seconds remaining. The Knicks then forced a turnover off an inbound play, which made rounds after the game — but more on that later. With the ball in their possession, Donte DiVincenzo fired a three to tie. It missed, but Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein was able to corral a crucial offensive rebound. The ball found its way to the hands of DiVincenzo once again, and the guard didn't hesitate to fire another from deep. It was on target this time, and the Knicks were suddenly up by one with 13 seconds left.
Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey immediately attacked the basket on the other end, but Hartenstein was able to swat the shot. Knicks forward OG Anunoby converted one free throw, and New York clung to a three-point lead with seven seconds remaining.
Embiid attempted a three at the buzzer to tie, but it was off the mark.
Going back to the aforementioned inbound play, 76ers fans were furious due to the missed calls on that possession alone. After Brunson made his clutch three, the guard pulled on Tyrese Maxey's jersey while on defense during the inbound play. Furthermore, as Maxey tried to secure the pass, contact with Hart caused the 76ers guard to fall on the floor and eventually turn the ball over. It didn't help how Nick Nurse claimed that officials ignored him while he attempted to call a timeout.
The NBA released a Last Two Minute Report of the game, revealing a number of referee mistakes — two of which were non-calls on Brunson and Hart during the inbound sequence.
Anyhow, what's done is done, and the Knicks are now eyeing a third win on the road. With all the drama going on, the series is surely bound to become more intense. In other words, NBA fans are in for a treat.