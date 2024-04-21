If there is one thing that New York Knicks fans can't stop thinking about except their own team, it's their rivals. Coach Tom Thibodeau's schemes made light work of a Philadelphia 76ers squad with an injured Joel Embiid. Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were blazing it up as the city erupted. Despite this big NBA Playoffs victory, there's one guy that just won't leave the empire's state of mind, Trae Young.
After the Knicks won with a slim 111 to 104 scoreline against the 76ers, fans took to the streets to celebrate their NBA Playoffs victory. It was not vitriol against Joel Embiid or animosity against any other player from the squad from Pennsylvania that stood out. Instead, “F**** Trae Young” chants echoed throughout the Big Apple on the night of their victory, via Big Knick Energy.
Knicks fan's are hilarious.
We on the way to sweep the Sixers and they out here screaming "Fuck Trae Young"🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1UDURzd1xT
— Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) April 21, 2024
Notably, the Atlanta Hawks star has been quite the villain at the Mecca of basketball. He may have built up the image as the one guy who could slay the Knicks but his record speaks otherwise. Trae Young manages to record 25.7 points while dropping 9.5 assists against Tom Thibodeau's squad but doesn't have many entries in the win column. In 19 meetings, Young has lost 14 games to the Knicks which makes his image as a ‘Knicks killer' quite hard to believe.
Admittedly, he did have a game-winning shot against the Knicks two years ago. That game NBA Playoffs matchup also saw him notch 32 points along with 10 dimes delivered and seven rebounds. However, not much success has come out of that game at all. He may still be the superstar within a team but it won't be long until the front office has to choose him and Dejounte Murray.
Knicks mop the floor with the 76ers
Being against the 76ers and their MVP Joel Embiid in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is not ideal. But, Coach Tom Thibodeau had a plan to limit the opposing big man. He still finished with 29 points and eight rebounds but he was forced to facilitate on more plays than he would like to. The reigning MVP then dropped six assists which was a poison worth drinking for the Knicks.
On offense, everyone was in tune with one another in the Jalen Brunson-led squad. Everybody had a next-man-up mentality and it was very evident. Five players recorded more than 11 points in this NBA Playoffs matchup. An all-around masterclass from both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart boosted the team's production. The two Knicks guards out of Villanova combined for 44 points and 20 rebounds.
Brunson was making sure every one of the Knicks' sets was run well. His involvement in the offense helped him get seven assists for the night which was the most in this NBA Playoffs clash. Tyrese Maxey may have knocked down 14 out of his 26 field goal attempts and had gone perfect on his two free throws for 33 points but the Knicks were just too far ahead.
The fact that they buried the 76ers in the fourth quarter with a 32 to 22 scoreline says it all. Hopefully, they keep this momentum going.