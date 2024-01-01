Marshawn Lynch led the Kraken out as they arrived at the Winter Classic.

The Winter Classic is one of the biggest events of every NHL season, and to kick off the new year in 2024, the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will be facing off in the latest rendition of the legendary contest. With the game being played in their backyard at T-Mobile Park, the Kraken decided they needed some help with their arrival to the game, so they called on Seattle legend Marshawn Lynch.

For those unfamiliar, Lynch is a former NFL running back is most well-known for his five-and-a-half seasons stint with the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped them win Super Bowl 48 over the Denver Broncos. Lynch has become one of Seattle's most popular people of all time, so it should come as no surprise that he was chosen to lead the team out as they arrived at T-Mobile Park.

This is certainly a great way to get fans riled up for the historic contest, as pretty much everyone in Seattle loves Marshawn Lynch. The rest of the Kraken decided to show up dressed as fishermen, following a recent trend in which the teams playing pick out a theme to dress up as prior to the game, and Seattle hit their idea out of the park.

All in all, this was a pretty epic arrival from Seattle, and it will clearly get their fans in the mood for a good game of hockey that they will be hoping to win. Defeating the defending champions in the Golden Knights is going to be easier said than done, but with the man known as “Beast Mode” in their corner, they will have a shot to come out on top.