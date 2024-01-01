It is the Winter Classis as we continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is the Winter Classis as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winter Classic is played annually on the first of the year, starting in 2008. The game is held outdoors yearly, beginning at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, New York. That year, the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout. The game has been played in NFL, MLB, and College Football Stadiums. This year, it is back to an MLB park, and the home of the Seattle Mariners. T-Mobile Park is the site this year, as the Kraken host the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights enter the game at 22-10-5 on the year. Last time out, they broke a four-game losing streak while facing the Los Angeles Kings. Jack Eichel opened the scoring in the game, scoring just 7:38 into the game. It would be the only goal of the first period, but the Golden Knights would strike again in the second. Michael Amadio scored to make it 2-0 before the Kings struck back. To end the period, William Karlsson added a goal, and it would be 3-1 heading into the third. Trevor Moore would add a goal for the Kings, but it was not enough, as the Golden Knights won 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Kraken entered the Winter Classic sitting at 14-14-9 on the year. They have been great as of late, winning six of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Flyers. The first goal of the game came from Travis Konency, who scored shorthanded in the first period to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead. While the second was scoreless, the third period brought the second goal of the game as Vince Dunn scored on the power play. This would lead to overtime when Justin Schultz scored to win the game for the Kraken.

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have averaged 3.32 goals per contest this year, good for 13th in the NHL. Jack Eichel comes into the game leading the team in points while being second on the team in goals. He has 16 goals on the year with 24 assists, for 40 points. The 24 assists are also second on the team, while he also has been solid on the power play. Eichel has five goals and seven assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, the leading goal scorer this year is Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault enters the game with 17 goals and 10 assists on the year, good for 27 points. That places him fourth on the team. Further, he has been solid on the power play with six goals and five assists on the power play this year.

Mark Stone is the leader in assists this year while sitting second in points. He comes into the game with 12 goals, one of four guys with 10 or more goals this year. He also has 25 assists for a total of 37 points. Four of the goals and nine of the assists have come on the power play, while he has scored twice and assisted once when short-handed. Rounding out the top scorers is William Karlsson. Karlsson is third on the team in both goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 17 assists, good for 32 points this year.

The Golden Knights power play ranks 13th in the NHL this year, with 30 goals and a 22.4 percent success rate on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the penalty kill for the Golden Knights has been solid. They are 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with an 81.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights. He is 11-6-3 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has struggled some this month, going 6-3-1, with four games allowing four or more goals. Still, he had five games allowing two or fewer goals, going 4-0-1 in those games.

Why The Kraken Will Win

The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring just 2.65 goals per game this year. Jared McCann leads the way in goals this year, having 14 of them. With his eight assists, he has 22 points which is good for third on the team. He has also been solid on the power play with six goals and three assists. The team leader in points and assists, comes from the blue line. That is since Dunn, who comes in with six goals and 24 assists this year. The 30 points lead the team while he has scored three times on the power play with nine assists.

Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand is having a great year. HE comes into the game with 11 goals and 18 assists. Bjorkstrand is second on the team in goals, assists, and points overall. He has also been able to contribute to the power play, with four goals and eight assists when on the man-advantages. Still, this is a multi-line attack for the Kranken. Sitting on the second rotation is Eeli Tolvanen. He comes in the game with nine goals and 12 assists, sitting fourth on the tram in points this year with 21. The power play has not been great for goal scoring, as he has not scored on the power play, but he does have five assists.

The power play for the Kraken sits 16th in the NHL with a 20.9 percent conversion rate and 23 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are also 16th on the penalty kill, with a 79.6 percent success rate this year.

The Kraken are projected to start Joey Daccord in goal for this game. He is 8-5-8 on the year with a .915 save percentage and a .915 goals-against average. Daccord comes into this game hot. He has won his last three games, giving up just four goals on his last 105 shots. That is good for a .962 save percentage as he has won his last three games.

Final Golden Knights-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights have struggled as of late but managed to get the win the last time out. Meanwhile, Joey Daccord has been amazing for the Kraken, leading them to three wins in his last three starts. Still, the Kraken has struggled to score. In the Three wins for Daccord, they have scored just 7 goals, and even when he shut down a team for just one goal, the Kraken went to overtime. Taking and under six, or if the game bumps to 6.5 may be a solid move, but expect this to be a tight one. Taking the draw on the three-way could be a smart move that pays well, at +340. Even with that, take the team that scores better, which is the Golden Knights.

