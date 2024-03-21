Kris Jenner's niece Natalie Zettel is grieving the lost of her mother Karen Houghton, Jenner's younger sister. News broke on Tuesday (March 19), that Houghton had died. She was 65. Her only daughter took to Instagram Wednesday to pen a sweet message in honor of her late mother.
“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your [sic] gone,” Zettel wrote on Instagram underneath a carousel of photos with her mother throughout her childhood. “This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”
“You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go,” she concluded her message.
Houghton shares Natalie with her ex-husband, Mark Zettel, whom she married in 1996. The two were married for six years before getting a divorce in 2002.
Kris Jenner Makes Tribute To Her Late Younger Sister
Jenner took the opportunity to go to Instagram to pay tribute to Houghton.
“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the business mogul wrote of her late sister with photos throughout the years together. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”
“She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” she added. “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”
How Was Kris Jenner's Relationship With Late Sister Karen Houghton?
The sisters were rumored to have a rocky relationship, but in Jenner's 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian, Kris wrote of Karen, “We loved each other, and we were there for each other through thick and thin, and to this day we are a part of each other's lives.”
In 2013, Karen was accused of talking to the media at Kim Kardashian's baby shower, which caused a rift in their relationship.
However, in 2019, the two sisters were photographed together alongside their mother MJ seemingly all water is under the bridge.
Karen was Jenner's only sibling.
Take a look at Jenner's tribute below:
