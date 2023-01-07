By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The mother of former NBA championTristan Thompson has passed away.

Andrea Thompson reportedly suffered a heart attack in her Toronto home on Thursday, reports TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she received emergency medical care. Sadly, she was not able to pull through.

TMZ’s report also indicated that Tristan Thompson was not with his mom during her death. Tristan currently resides in Los Angeles and he has since headed back home to Toronto to be with his family during this tragic time.

Based on his social media activity, it appears that Tristan had a very close relationship with his mom. Andrea has appeared on Tristan’s Instagram feed on more than a few occasions. Thompson has also posted photos of his mom with his daughter, True, who he shares with reality TV superstar and ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. The celebrity couple recently had their second child, a baby boy, who was born in August via a surrogate pregnancy.

Thompson is currently out of the NBA after failing to secure a new deal this season. Last year, he played with three different teams: the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers (for just four games), and the Chicago Bulls. The 6-foot-9 big man spent the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won a championship alongside LeBron James in 2016.

As of writing, Thompson has yet to make any statement on his mother’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thompson family during these trying times. May Andrea Thompson’s soul rest in peace.