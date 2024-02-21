Discover how Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe seeks exclusive rights to his iconic celebration and last name.

Paris Saint-Germain's prolific forward, Kylian Mbappe, is making waves off the pitch as he seeks exclusive rights to his iconic arms-folded celebration and last name. The French superstar's bid for intellectual property rights aims to monetize his brand further, mirroring similar moves by football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe's celebration, inspired by his younger brother Ethan, has become synonymous with his success on the field. In his autobiography, Mbappe revealed the origin of his trademark celebration: “He scored a goal and celebrated by crossing his arms. Five minutes later, he stopped and said, ‘Kylian, you could do that in a match.' So, I did it.”

With plans to join Real Madrid next summer, Mbappe's pursuit of intellectual property rights signals his intent to protect and profit from his image and brand ahead of his anticipated move to the Spanish capital. Commenting on his decision, Mbappe stated, “I believe it's important to protect my identity and my brand. My celebration and my last name are part of who I am as a player and as a person.”

While his on-field performances continue to captivate audiences, Mbappe's off-field business acumen demonstrates a strategic approach to brand management. As the football world awaits his transition to Real Madrid, Mbappe's quest for ownership over his celebration is a testament to his growing influence and commercial appeal in the global footballing landscape.

The move to secure intellectual property rights aligns with Mbappe's ambitions to solidify his legacy both on and off the pitch. It also highlights the evolving nature of football as a business, where players are increasingly cognizant of their brand value and seek to maximize their earning potential beyond their playing careers. As Mbappe continues to elevate his status as one of the sport's premier talents, his savvy off-field maneuvers only add to the intrigue surrounding his future in the beautiful game.