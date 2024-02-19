PSG's talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, appears poised to make a sensational move to Real Madrid this summer

Exciting developments are underway in the football transfer landscape as PSG‘s talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, appears poised to make a sensational move to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. The French international and captain dropped a bombshell on his Paris Saint-Germain colleagues last week, revealing his decision to depart the club as a free agent at the end of the ongoing season. This revelation has ignited a flurry of speculation regarding Mbappe's next destination, with longstanding admirers Real Madrid at the forefront, alongside Premier League powerhouses Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to reports from Marca, a reputable Spanish outlet, the 25-year-old forward has a pre-existing agreement in place with Real Madrid. The La Liga giants reportedly initiated contact with Mbappe in early January to assess his interest in donning the iconic white jersey next season. Subsequent to Mbappe's affirmation, negotiations commenced with managing director Jose Angel Sanchez and his mother-agent Fayza Lamari. Despite compromises on image rights, Real Madrid is set to secure Mbappe's services at a reduced wage compared to his previous earnings in Paris.

The highly anticipated unveiling of Mbappe as a Real Madrid player is expected in the summer, likely in July. This grand reveal is slated to occur between Mbappe's engagements in the Euros and the Paris Olympics with the French national team, adding a layer of excitement to an already eventful summer transfer window.

While the football world eagerly awaits Kylian Mbappe's move to the Spanish capital, the forward remains focused on his current club, PSG, who are cruising comfortably with a 13-point lead at the summit of the Ligue 1 table. Catch Mbappe in action as PSG faces Rennes in an upcoming league clash this Sunday, before the impending chapter of his career unfolds with Real Madrid.