Atletico Madrid and Almeria battle in the La Liga! Check out our La Liga odds series, which includes our Atletico Madrid-Almeria prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atleti has been unbeaten for the last 10 games. Atletico Madrid recently won its match against Rayo Vallecano in a 2-1 score. The Colchoneros recently lost to Besiktas in a club friendly game last April 12.

Almeria managed to pull a win against Valencia, but Almeria is still a relegation candidate. Almeria is currently in a three-game unbeaten run, securing draws against Celta Vigo and Cadiz prior to their win against the Bats.

Here are the Atletico Madrid-Almeria soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Atletico Madrid-Almeria Odds

Atletico Madrid: -460

Almeria: +950

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Almeria

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling Blue

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9;30 AM ET

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Almeria

Atletico is in great shape. Despite losing most recently to Besiktas in a friendly game among clubs, Atleti’s last La Liga loss was against Barcelona in La Liga after the World Cup, which happened way back in January. Since then, the Colchoneros have not dropped points. In the last 10 matches, Atleti got eight wins and two draws, knocking 18 goals in the process. Atleti hopes to improve its 8-3-3 home record, scoring 26 goals in that stretch and conceding only 11.

The hosts have been in great form lately with 12 matches without a loss and they basically secured Champions League football for next season, but they seem to be too far from Barca to catch up for the title race. Atleti has a chance to catch to Real Madrid, who only has a five-point cushion ahead of them. Atleti is ahead of Real Sociedad by six points, while Betis and Villarreal are nine and 10 points away.

Alvaro Morata leads the team with 10 goals while Antoine Griezmann has nine goals and eight assists. Angel Correa follows suit with six goals while Memphis Depay, Yannick Carrasco, and Rodrigo De Paul each have four goal involvements. Atleti is averaging 1.6 goals per game thanks to averages of 14.0 total shots and 5.0 corners per match. Despite their bright offensive display, Atletico Madrid has kept 12 clean sheets while averaging 18.0 tackles, 8.6 interceptions, and 16.7 clearances.

Deigo Simeone’s squad remains without Memphis Depay and Reinildo Isnard Mandava due to injury, but Atleti will be confident of collecting another victory against a team where they secured five wins and six draws in the last 13 matchups.

Why Almeria Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Despite being a bottom-ranked team, Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 17th place, earning 30 points from eight wins, six draws, and 14 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to leapfrog into a potential 13th-place finish. A win here will see them overtake Sevilla, Valladolid, Cadiz, and Getafe.

Rubi’s team will need some serious spark to win their games this April. Their first game this month is a 2-2 draw on home soil against Cadiz. Almeria will remain positive as they are unbeaten in the past three games. They are however the worst team in the league when based on the away records. They are yet to win a game on the road, but they notched four draws and nine defeats while producing 11 goals.

The Almeriensistas will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 34 times while giving up 48 goals.

The defensive set-ups for the team also need some upgrading to do. They make 14.5 tackles, 8.7 interceptions, 19.9 clearances, and 3.8 saves per game. The defenders will definitely need to take their backline defense to the next level. Fernando Martinez, the team’s goalkeeper, has been one of the bright spots of the team, yet his outputs in the field only saw him securing two clean sheets.

Chumi is suspended in this match while Sergio Akieme and El Bilal Toure are out. If Almeria wants to secure the coveted three points here, they need to stay locked in, especially on defense. On the offensive side of things, they will need to rely on Lucas Robertone (eight goal involvements), Largie Ramazani (three goals), and Leo Baptistao (five goal contributions).

Final Atletico Madrid-Almeria Prediction & Pick

Atleti will try to get a comfortable win on home soil as they continue their progressive and dominant run as of late. Almeria is weak when they play on the road, and Atleti should continue to give them offensive headaches.

Final Atletico Madrid-Almeria Prediction & Pick: Atletico Madrid (-460), Over 2.5 goals (-160)