Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid clash in Spain’s La Liga! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Rayo Vallecano-Atletico Madrid prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Rayo is yet to find its win after two months. Vallecano is in a seven-game winless streak, scoring 1-1 last time against Valencia.

After their loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Atleti has been unbeaten for the last nine games. Atletico Madrid recently won its match against Real Betis 1-0 thanks to Angel Correa’s 86th minute effort.

Here are the Rayo Vallecano-Atletico Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Rayo Vallecano-Atletico Madrid Odds

Rayo Vallecano: +370

Atletico Madrid: -125

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +140

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Rayo Vallecano Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Rayo Vallecano has no wins in seven rounds in a row. However, Los Franjirrojos has only two defeats in this segment. The team unsuccessfully went in their visits to Cadiz (1-0) and Celta Vigo (3-0). In the last round, Rayo could have interrupted the series, but missed from Valencia in the 82nd minute with a penalty, losing points again, which is worth paying attention to when predicting Rayo Vallecano in the upcoming meeting.

RV remains in the top half of the standings, but this seems bad timing for them to be playing against one of the teams in the best form in La Liga. Rayo only has a 5-5-3 record at home, scoring 18 goals in the Estadio de Vallecas. Rayo Vallecano looked like it might fight for a European place early in the season, but a seven-game winless run looks like it may lay those dreams to rest.

Andoni Iraola’s side mostly drew in their games in this period. Thanks to this, they remain in the top half of the standings, but it seems that a mid-table finish is the most realistic outcome for this season for Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, the team currently has a fully fit squad and they are in great shape when it comes to fitness. Isi Palazon leads the team with six goals and five assists. Sergio Camello follows next with five goals and four assists. Alvaro Garcia has four goals while Oscar Trejo has four dimes.

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Rayo Vallecano

Atletico is in great shape, which lost only to Barcelona in La Liga after the World Cup, which happened way back in January. Since then, the Colchoneros have not lost points since then. In the last three matches, Madrid has not conceded any goals, while also managing to beat Girona and Betis with a score of 1-0, and the advantage over Valencia was three times greater. Atleti hopes to improve its 8-3-2 away record, scoring 17 goals in that stretch and conceding only eight.

The guests have been in great form lately with eleven matches without a loss and they basically secured Champions League football for next season, but they seem to be too far from Barca to catch up for the title race. Real Madrid only has a five-point cushion ahead of them. A run of seven victories from their last nine matches meant they finished match day 27 three points ahead of Real Sociedad. Six of those wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet, including a trio of 1-0 away successes against Osasuna, Celta Vigo, and Girona.

Alvaro Morata leads the team with 10 goals while Antoine Griezmann has nine goals and eight assists. Angel Correa follows suit with six goal contributions while Memphis Depay and Rodrigo De Paul each have four goal involvements. Atleti is averaging 1.6 goals per game thanks to averages of 14.0 total shots and 5.1 corners per match. Despite their bright offensive display, Atletico Madrid has kept 12 clean sheets while averaging 18.1 tackles and 16.3 clearances.

Deigo Simeone’s squad remains without Memphis Depay due to injury, but Atleti will be confident of collecting another victory against a team they have beaten in seven of their last nine meetings, conceding just two goals in the process. Reinildo Isnard Mandava and Sergio Reguilon are also out with injuries at this time.

Final Rayo Vallecano-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick

The Vallecans will do its best to hold its good record at home. However, the Mattress Makers have been outstanding during this long stretch of games and they are not showing signs of slowing down. Back the visitors to disappoint the Rayo fans and players.

Final Rayo Vallecano-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick: Atletico Madrid (-125)