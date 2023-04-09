Real Betis and Cadiz meet for an interesting match in Spain’s top flight! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Real Betis-Cadiz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Real Betis recently lost to Atleti in a 1-0 scoreline. Betis hopes to get all the points it can get in the remaining matches to notch a top-six finish and a possible slot for European competition in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Cadiz is on a four-game winless run and sits 15th in the table. Cadiz hopes for a wind of change as they enter their second match in April.

Here are the Real Betis-Cadiz soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Betis-Cadiz Odds

Real Betis Balompie: -150

Cadiz CF: +450

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Cadiz

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

Why Real Betis Can Beat Cadiz

Real Betis will be hoping to bounce back here after the 1-0 La Liga defeat in their last game at the hands of Atlético Madrid. Real Betis managed 46% possession and six attempts on goal with two shots on target. However, Atlético Madrid ended up winning, with Ángel Correa scoring at the 86th mark.

Fewer than three goals per match were recorded in five of the last six fixtures where Real Betis have been involved. Regarding the goal split from this period, their opponents scored an aggregate of seven while Real Betis managed the sum of three. Coming into this clash, Real Betis are undefeated in their last three league matches at home. Los Verdiblancos hopes to improve its 7-3-3 home record. They have 24 points earned in 13 home games, scoring 19 in the Benito Villamarin.

It has been a bad few weeks for Real Betis, who have dropped out of the Champions League places after a run of one win in five La Liga outings, while also being dumped out of the Europa League. Manuel Pellegrini’s side has generally been pretty good at home though, where they have recently beaten Real Valladolid and Mallorca, as well as drawing 0-0 with Real Madrid. A win here can get them in the fifth spot with a possible Europa League spot, but they currently are in sixth place with a potential Europa Conference League slot.

Borja Iglesias leads the Green-and-Whites with 12 goals and three assists. Alex Moreno also has three assists while Sergio Canales and Juanmi have four goals each. Real Betis contains the ball 50.5% on average while making 10.9 shots and 3.9 corner kicks per match.

Béticos will possibly make use of the 4-2-3-1 formation this time with Rui Silva, Aitor Ruibal, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Ayoze Perez, Sergio Canales, Rodri, and Borja Iglesias. Youssouf Sabaly and Nabil Fekir are absent in this game while Juan Cruz and Victor Ruiz are doubtful to make an appearance.

Why Cadiz Can Beat Real Betis

Since being defeated in their last game at the hands of Sevilla in the La Liga competition, Cádiz will be aiming to make amends here. In that match, Cádiz had 50% possession and 14 attempts on goal. Lucas Ocampos (51′) and Youssef En-Nesyri (74′) scored for Sevilla

Over the course of five of the prior six clashes featuring Cádiz, a comparatively low number of goals have gone in between them and opposing sides. The overall average goals scored per game during that period comes out as a meager 1.83, with the number of goals averaged by Submarino Amarillo being 0.67.

Cadiz needs all the points it can get as they are facing a relegation scare. Cadiz finished match day 27 only one point above the La Liga relegation zone after a four-match winless run. Espanyol and Almeria are currently occupying the 18th and 19th spots, while Elche seems destined for relegation to La Liga 2 after making just 13 points at this point.

A 2-2 draw at home to Getafe came at a cost when Iza Carcelén was sent off. He sits out the final game of a three-match ban for Sergio’s side, who have been dreadful on the road this season, losing seven of their 13 fixtures, including five of the last nine. Cadiz has just two wins and four draws in their travels, scoring a measly seven goals.

Cádiz manager Sergio González has to currently contend with reduced team options. Juan Cala, Jon Ander Garrido, Brian Ocampo, Gonzalo Escalante, and Joseba Zaldua will not be making appearances. Ineligible players who cannot play in this game through suspension are Iza Carcelén and Conan Ledesma.

The Yellow Submarine appears most likely to begin the game with a 4-4-2 lineup, giving starts to David Gil, Raul Parra, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Alfonso Espino, Theo Bongonda, F. San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Ruben Sobrino, Roger, and Sergi Guardiola. Alex Fernandez and Lucas Perez are joint squad leaders with three goals while Alfonso Espino has three assists. Theo Bongonda has provided four goal contributions for Cadiz.

Final Real Betis-Cadiz Prediction & Pick

Los Verderones is headed for another home win against a porous Cadiz defense. Back the hosts to get their much-needed win in high-scoring fashion.

Final Real Betis-Cadiz Prediction & Pick: Real Betis (-150), Over 2.5 goals (+110)