Urban Meyer's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $35-40 million. A legendary college football coach, Meyer's career has been filled with controversy, but his ability to get his teams to win has never been in question, at least when it comes to college. Football fans will get to take a closer look at his most well-known stint in college football, his head coaching days with the Florida Gators, when Netflix's documentary Swamp Kings premieres on Aug. 22. With that said, let's take a closer look at Urban Meyer's net worth in 2023.

Urban Meyer's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $35-$40 million

According to outlets including Celebrity Net Worth and CAknowledge, Urban Meyer is worth $35-$40 million in 2023. While Meyer's coaching days may be over, the former coach is still a highly respected broadcaster and will likely continue to make money in that career. However, the majority of Meyer's wealth does come from his coaching days.

Coaching history: Early career

Urban Meyer started off small in terms of football coaching, but he quickly shot up the ranks to become one of the best college football coaches in the nation.

Meyer started as a defensive backs coach for St. Xavier High School (Ohio) before becoming a graduate assistant for Ohio State. Meyer spent a little over a decade as an assistant coach for various schools, including Illinois State, Colorado State, and Notre Dame.

He has expertise on both sides of the ball, but Meyer's offensive knowledge and schemes made him a sought-after head coaching candidate. He got his first shot with Bowling Green, and he immediately transformed the team into a winning program.

Meyer's next stop was as coach of Utah's football team, and this is where he really came under the national spotlight. His spread offenses were impossible to stop, and Meyer helped quarterback Alex Smith become a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Meyer began to be known as a quarterback whisperer of sorts because of the success his quarterbacks had under his tutelage.

Coaching history: Florida, Ohio State

The coach became known as one of the best in the game at his next stop, the University of Florida. Meyer had tons of success as coach of the Gators. He won the national championship in both 2006 and 2008 and coached Tim Tebow to becoming the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

His Gator teams were some of the most dominant and legendary ever, but he left the program in controversy. Over 30 of his players had been arrested or in trouble with the law, and reports came out that Meyer had created a toxic work environment. Meyer allegedly created a “circle of trust” that gave favoritism to star players. This treatment toward star players included less discipline and help covering up their failed drug tests. Soon thereafter, Meyer left Florida, citing health concerns and the desire to spend time with family.

However, Meyer quickly became employed elsewhere, becoming the head coach at Ohio State. Meyer similarly found success at Ohio State, winning another national championship in 2014 and becoming only the fourth coach to win national championships at multiple schools. But like his time at Florida, Meyer's Ohio State tenure ended in controversy. Meyer was put on administrative leave after reports surfaced that he had known about an assistant coach's spousal abuse allegations. Meyer was eventually suspended three games, and at season's end, the coach once again left the program after citing health issues.

Coaching History: Jaguars disaster

Urban Meyer eventually became the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His stint there was not pretty, and unlike his time in college, he didn't win many football games. Meyer didn't last a full season with the Jaguars, going just 2-11 before getting fired midseason to end the drama-filled short stint in the NFL.

While the validity of Meyer's health concerns isn't known, he twice used that excuse to get out of a messy situation that he played a part in creating. Do the ends justify the means? That will always be one of the biggest questions in regards to Meyer's career. Meyer found tons of success winning football games as a college coach, but his teams were always littered with controversy and forced to fend for themselves when things got ugly and the coach left. Regardless, Meyer had a very successful career in college before his NFL disaster and made a lot of money along the way.

Salaries and Broadcasting career

When Meyer took over as coach of Florida, he was originally given a seven-year, $14 million contract. That contract was eventually extended for six years and $24 million. Meyer eventually made up to $7.6 million per year with Ohio State.

His contract with the Jaguars was believed to be about $12 million annually over five years, but Meyer was fired during his first season in Jacksonville and his contract was voided. It is still unknown if Meyer will get the rest of his NFL contract from the Jaguars.

Meyer has also had financial success in his broadcasting career. Meyer is employed by Fox Sports and is on their Big Noon Kickoffcast.