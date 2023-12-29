Anthony Davis brought the house down!

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently playing the Charlotte Hornets. Looking to bounce back from their Christmas Day loss against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers are seemingly venting their ire on an injury-riddled Hornets team, as seen in the form of a poster dunk by Anthony Davis during the second quarter of the game. (via ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo)

Anthony Davis posterizes Nick Richards and gets hit with a technical foul for taunting 😱 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/NITuShaET6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2023

With the Lakers down by two, Jarred Vanderbilt tried attacking the baseline. However, his defender cut off the driving lane, which then resulted in Vanderbilt finding a trailing Davis who brought the house down with a dunk over Hornets big man Nick Richards.

As the Los Angeles home crowd exploded in a frenzy, Davis flexed his muscles on Richards, which unfortunately merited a technical foul.

At the moment, the Lakers lead the Hornets with Davis already eclipsing the 20-point mark. While there may be more than a quarter left to play, Los Angeles is looking good with multiple players already scoring double digits. Davis is looking to have another big game, coming off a 40-point, 13-rebound outing during the Lakers' previous loss.

As for the Hornets, they are without star player LaMelo Ball, who suffered an ankle injury the previous month. Outside of Ball, veteran Gordon Hayward, big man Mark Williams and guard Frank Ntilikina are also sidelined for the team's ongoing game due to injuries.

Looking at the ongoing bout, the Hornets are down big and if they ever want a chance at a comeback, stopping a hungry Anthony Davis could be the reasonable first step.