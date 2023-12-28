ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and the New Year quickly approaching, the stakes around the NBA are only increasing! Later this evening, the Charlotte Hornets will make the annual trip to the “City of Angels” to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in what should be a treat for fans! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Lakers prediction and pick will be made.

Currently in the midst of a whopping eight-game losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets are more than parched to see themselves return to the win column. Last time out, it was the Hornets that lost 113-104 against the LA Clippers which also took place at Crypto.com Arena. Alas, can Charlotte reverse their fortunes before the season is all but lost?

Despite besting one of the best teams out west in the OKC Thunder by a score of 129-120, it proved to be the Lakers that came out flat on Christmas Day at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now entering play at 16-15 and barely keeping their heads above water, can the LA get going in the right direction after losing six of their last eight games?

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

With an overall record of 7-21 which serves as one of the worst marks in all of the Eastern Conference, Charlotte simply lacks talent on both ends of the floor which puts them at a hefty disadvantage most nights. Regardless of their recent struggles, something will have to give eventually especially with the Hornets in line for a golden opportunity going up against a slumping Lakers squad.

For starters, another repeat of a dominant paint performance like the one they showcased in their gritty showing versus the Clippers. In that showing, it was the Hornets that surprisingly outscored the Clippers 62-42 in the paint which was almost good enough to put them over the top for their first win in more than a week. Although they will be in for a different kind of challenge with Lakers big man Anthony Davis clogging up the middle, but this could be a recipe for success when it is all said and done.

In addition, LaMelo Ball is getting close to returning from an ankle injury, but if he is still unable to go, Charlotte will be forced to get hot from three-point range with their limited star power. Against the Clippers, it was the Hornets that went an undesirable 6-29 from beyond the arc which simply isn't going to cut it later this evening in a hostile environment. However, if the Hornets can catch fire from deep, then watch out!

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

With an exuded amount of newfound confidence heading into the new season, the Lakers felt primed to make possibly one final NBA Finals run with the ageless wonder in LeBron James a part of the roster. However, LA's recent losing ways are starting to become more glaring and glaring with each passing day. As the Lakers continue to find themselves crowded in a loaded Western Conference, the urgency to win games should only increase for one of the more respected franchises that the league has to offer.

With a favorable matchup against the Hornets, this contest is one that the Lakers must have. To begin, with LeBron James currently listed as a game-time decision with a left sore knee, feeding Anthony Davis down low and also receiving some contributions from other unlikely heroes will be much-needed. Not only would the Lakers like to reverse the trend of struggling ATS with a 2-6 record overall in their last eight, but playing suffocating defense will be vital in LA's pursuit to a victory. In the Christmas Day loss to the Celtics, the Lakers could not get a stop defensively when it mattered most. Luckily enough, the Hornets will be an easier draw for this reeling Lakers defense, and eliminating second-chance opportunities off of Charlotte's misses will ultimately be a deciding factor in LA finding a way to cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

In this rare inter-conference duel, expect the unexpected! At the end of the day, the 13-point spread seems like an uphill climb for the Lakers to cover. Take the Hornets to cover the spread on the road!

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Hornets +13 (-114)