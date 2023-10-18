Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be enjoying themselves as the clock ticks down until the 2023-24 season gets underway. Recently, Davis enthralled reporters with the story of how newly acquired Lakers center Christian Wood had an unfortunate sequence of events to end a Los Angeles practice.

“[Wood] was talking a lot of stuff, and they were beating the Purple Team like 14-3 in a five minute scrimmage,” said Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “We won 38-34. C-Wood missed some big free throws. I think he's only shooting like 38% from the line in the preseason, so we fouled him on purpose. Game plan stuff, you know? We know who won't be playing in the fourth quarter.”

It should be noted that Davis made the comments in a very tongue-in-cheek, joking tone.

Still, Lakers fans will hope that Christian Wood's apparent shortcomings at Lakers practice do not translate when the season tips off in just over a week. Wood signed with the Lakers this offseason to give the team some much-needed depth at the center position, a need that was exposed most notably by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets during last year's Western Conference Finals, a series in which the Lakers were swept.

Davis, meanwhile, was a huge part of why the Lakers were able to get that far in the playoffs to begin with, looking more and more like the 2020 version of himself both offensively and defensively.

The Lakers tip off their 2023-24 season against the Nuggets on October 24 in Denver.