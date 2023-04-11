Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Anthony Davis is a professional basketball player who currently suits up for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is an eight-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and a NBA champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Anthony Davis’ Net Worth in 2023.

Anthony Davis’ Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $130 million

Anthony Davis’ net worth in 2023 is $130 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony Davis was born on March 11th, 1993 in Chicago, Illinois. He studied at Perspectives Charter School, where Davis began his prep career as a guard. A major growth spurt midway through high school did not only turn Davis into a big man, but one of the most sought after recruits in the nation. As a senior, Davis showcased his dominance by averaging 32 points, 22 rebounds and seven rejections per game, earning McDonald’s All-American honors.

Davis received scholarship offers from the top programs in college basketball, like Ohio State, Syracuse, North Carolina and Kentucky, among others. As we all know, Davis eventually committed to the University of Kentucky. However, Davis’ pledge to the Wilcats was swarmed with controversy after his father allegedly asked for $200,000 in exchange for his son’s commitment. Fortunately, the article has been taken down with the Davis family denying the accusation made by the Chicago Sun-Times.

But despite the off-court drama, Davis didn’t let it affect his performance on the court. For the University of Kentucky, Davis was a force to be reckoned with. The Wildcats star averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. But more importantly, Davis would lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship after defeating Kansas 67-59. In the championship game, Davis only tallied six points on 1-of-10 shooting. However, he also registered 16 rebounds, five assists and six rejections.

After a productive one-and-done stint with Kentucky, Davis declared for the 2012 NBA draft, where he was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets, which changed their name to the New Orleans Pelicans. He went on to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $23.2 million.

As a rookie, Davis didn’t disappoint. Fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics, he showcased his potential by averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. In the process, Davis made All-Rookie First Team.

After a promising rookie season, Davis became a fixture in the All-Star game, netting his first All-Star selection during his sophomore year when he averaged 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.8 rejections per game. Davis led the league in blocks for the first time before doing it two more times in his NBA career.

Davis would go on to establish himself as an elite big man in the NBA after becoming a double-double threat on a nightly basis. After his third season in the NBA, the Pelicans were convinced that Davis was the face of their future. As a result, the Pelicans rewarded Davis with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $145 million.

Davis stayed in New Orleans for four more seasons. Unfortunately, he couldn’t lead the Pelicans to a deep playoff run. Their most successful postseason stint in came in 2018, when the Pelicans got through the first round after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers before falling to the Golden State Warriors in five games. With repeated playoff disappointments, Davis eventually requested a trade from New Orleans.

Just before the 2019-2020 season, Davis headlined a blockbuster trade that landed him in Los Angeles in exchange for the Lakers’ young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, plus three first-round draft picks. Davis’ arrival marked a team-up with LeBron James, as the duo would go on to take care of business in the 2020 NBA bubble, where the Lakers emerged as NBA champions. In the process, Davis won his first NBA championship and the franchise’s first since 2010.

After a historic debut season as teammates, the Lakers kept their All-Star duo intact. Aside from giving James his contract extension, Davis also received a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $190 million.

Given Davis’ rise as one of the best players in the NBA, it isn’t a surprise that various brands have partnered with him. Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Davis also earns from his endorsement deals. Davis has endorsement deals with major brands including Foot Locker, Beats Electronics, Red Bull, Ruffles, ExxonMobil, First Entertainment Credit Union, Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Nike. Davis earns $10 million from endorsement deals alone, according to Forbes.

