Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has some huge praises for teammate Austin Reaves recently, going as far as to saying that the youngster is a “killer” on the court. Along with his praise, though, Russell mentioned a rather harsh reality that Reaves couldn't help but agree.

During his appearance on the Pat Bev Pod, Russell said that a lot of people “probably discredit him [Reaves] cause of his skin color.” He then went on to defend the feisty scorer and playmaker, noting that “he got game.”

“A lot of dudes…I ain't trying to take it here but a lot of black dudes in the league got one, maybe one, white boy that they know can hang and get to it at any park back home and I can bring him at any park back home and he gonna hold it down,” Russell furthered.

Austin Reaves has since heard D'Angelo Russell's praise of him, and he pointed out that Russell's comment about him being disrespected because of his skin color is very real. However, the Lakers rising star isn't bothered by it, adding that he's enjoying proving people wrong.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Reaves admitted that he doesn't pass the eye test of what hoopers usually look like, he's always ready to let his game do the talking.

“I played one year of AAU and I'd get on the court. Then everyone would say ‘I got the white boy.' And three or four possessions later, I'm giving them hell,” Reaves shared, via NBC Sports.

Sure enough, Reaves is used to people overlooking him. But as he has proven time and time again, he's more than what meets the eye.

As he continues his rise in the NBA, it's unlikely anyone will underestimate him now. Hopefully, Reaves can remain as motivated as ever as he takes another step in his career.