Patrick Beverley may have ended up playing just half of the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded, but the time he had with the team was enough to see what Austin Reaves is capable of. And after hearing his former teammate D'Angelo Russell's praise of Reaves, he couldn't help but agree,

Beverley and Russell talked about Reaves in the former's podcast called The Pat Bev Pod. In there, D'Lo dropped the ultimate praise for the young guard and went as far as to calling him a “killer.”

“Killer. Killer. Killer. Oh my god, he's [Austin Reaves] a killer,” Russell said. “When I first got there I didn't really know him like that, right? And I remember we [Minnesota Timberwolves] played them. My brother used to sit courtside in Minnesota, right, so I'm guarding Reaves and he hit me with a twink, twink, twink, yope and got to his s**t. And I don't know if he missed it or I fouled or I did something. My brother looked at me as I'm walking back and he's like ‘I did tell you!'”

Russell added, “They probably discredit him cause of his skin color. But he got game. Game. A lot of dudes…I ain’t trying to take it here but a lot of black dudes in the league got one, maybe one, white boy that they know can hang and get to it at any park back home and I can bring him at any park back home and he gonna hold it down.”

"Killer. Killer. Oh my god [Austin Reaves] is a killer… He kind of always felt like 'yeah, I can do that. I'm built like that.'… They probably discredit him because of his skin color, but he got game." —D'Angelo Russell (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/cgoMo5KuDl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course D'Angelo Russell's comments have since gone viral, and for good reason. Austin Reaves is extremely popular in LA, and seeing his own Lakers teammate describe him like that is definitely awesome to see.

As for Patrick Beverley, he doubled down on Russell's comments and noted that everything said about Reaves is “factual.”

Reaves has yet to share his thoughts on the high praises he got from Russell and Beverley. He's still busy preparing with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, so he probably won't get the chance to talk about it any time soon. If anything, though, it should be a massive confidence-booster for the Lakers youngster as he continues to rise through the ranks in the NBA.