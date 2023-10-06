The Los Angeles Lakers, who will already be without LeBron James in their preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, will also be without another key starter in Austin Reaves. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Reaves will not play in San Francisco against the Warriors, as the team continues to monitor on-court time after playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

During the offseason, Reaves ended up becoming a key part of USA Basketball's roster during the World Cup, as he played in a total of eight games, averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

Alongside James and Anthony Davis, Reaves figures to be a huge part of what the Lakers are planning to do during the 2023-24 season. His growth to becoming a featured part of their rotation was one of the main takeaways for the team during the 2022-23 season and Reaves once again figures to be a key weapon for them entering the new year.

“Austin had a hell of a day today. I don’t think he missed a shot, besides the one I contested,” Davis told reporters at practice on Friday, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “Other than that, he's playing well.”

In a total of 64 games with the Lakers last season, Reaves averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from three-point range. Los Angeles has all the confidence in him being a focal point, which is why they are being cautious with his minutes during the preseason.

Following their game on Saturday against the Warriors, Austin Reaves' next chance to make his preseason debut with the Lakers will be on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas.