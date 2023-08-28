Once again, Los Angeles Lakers rising star Austin Reaves stole the show in Team USA's rousing 109-81 victory over an experienced Greece squad. In 17 minutes, Reaves dropped 15 points (team high), six assists, five rebounds, and two steals on his way to Player of the Game honors. In doing so, Reaves became the first player at the 2023 FIBA World Cup to post at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench, and the first player not named LeBron James to go for 15/5/5 at the World Cup since 1994.

Reaves thrilled the crowd in Manila, Philippines — where he and the Lakers are immensely popular — with highlight-reel moves, breakaway dunks, elite foul-drawing, and flair via trash-talking and signature celebrations.

Austin Reaves got another loud ovation from the Philippines crowd during Team USA's player intros today 🗣 (via mikaelagatpatan/IG) pic.twitter.com/QDoJ2LJMwr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Team USA improved to 2-0 and secured a spot in the second round. They'll close out pool play against Jordan on Wednesday.

Here are some of Reaves' best moments from yet another impressive performance on the international stage.

3) Immediate aggression

On his first touch of the game late in the first quarter — as the crowd roared — Reaves sized up his defender from a triple threat on the left wing, hit a couple of jab steps, put the ball on the floor, and drew a foul as he pulled up on the left baseline. The play encapsulates his rapidly increasing swagger and confidence as a scorer and playmaker that has fueled his ascendence.

2) Two-way impact

Among other qualities, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has lauded Reaves' defensive versatility and ability to compete in the post (Reaves has considerably bulked up since his rookie season). In the second quarter, he aptly bangs with a big and forces a steal, then leaks out for a breakaway slam.

AUSTIN REAVES ON BOTH ENDS 😤 The roar in Manila‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTeRYZkrB2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 28, 2023

This game was neck and neck early on. This sequence got the snowball rolling downhill for the United States.

“With the talent that we have 1-through-12 regardless of who it is, we like our chances against anybody,” the Lakers guard said postgame. “The first unit wears down the opponents so quick because of the type of basketball that we play — fast, physical defense. So every time we get in the game, that's our goal is to turn the intensity up and try to wear out teams.”

1) Reaching into the bag

Reaves has been showcasing his ever-deepening bag of tricks throughout the month. With the game secured in the fourth quarter, Reaves gave us one final eye-popping combo: he goes through-the-legs, behind-the-back, crossover, Eurostep, and scoop at the rim, and makes it look easy. Filthy.

Austin Reaves: Crossover 👉 Euro step 👉 BUCKETpic.twitter.com/pf7ml60Nk4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Whether Steve Kerr sticks with Reaves as a game-changing sparkplug off the bench or moves him into the starting lineup will be a significant question once knockout play begins (he'll certainly play crunchtime). Either way, the Lakers guard has firmly established himself as one of the best players on a loaded roster of rising NBA stars.