James will not play against the Clippers on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in a game that star LeBron James has already been ruled out for.

So when the Lakers star shared on social media that he was playing Doe Boy in Madden on Monday night, it's no surprise that fans reacted strongly.

Ziggy posted – “This why he not playing tomorrow. im finished”

Doom CMYK couldn't believe it – “He’s out because of Madden”

JayDawg concurred – “Mans ain’t playin tmrw…he on madden all night wit it”

Same with Lakers Forever – “This dude is sitting out to play Madden”

Mookie Jones thinks he knows the reason LeBron is playing Madden right now – “Stop ducking the clippers”

Of course, the Lakers star isn't missing the game against the Clippers to play Madden. James has been ruled out of Tuesday's contest with an ankle injury.

With LeBron out for the Clippers game, there should be an increased load on Anthony Davis, though that depends on whether the Lakers big man will eventually get cleared to play. In any case, expect to see Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura with expanded roles on the floor this Tuesday for the Lakers, who are coming off a 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at home last Sunday. Against the Blazers, James had 28 points, five assists, and five rebounds in 31 minutes of floor duty.

LeBron wasn't only playing Madden on Monday night. He also watched Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid drop 70 points against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Because it's important to take breaks when gaming.